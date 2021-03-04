Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,749,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,035,287 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.61% of Twitter worth $1,123,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 85,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.87. 529,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,362,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

