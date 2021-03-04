Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 112,022 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.50% of PPG Industries worth $850,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.32. 21,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

