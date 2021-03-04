Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 115,496 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,496 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.67% of L3Harris Technologies worth $661,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $185.97. 11,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

