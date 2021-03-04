Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 125,517 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566,689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125,517 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.62% of Autodesk worth $1,089,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.19. 44,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.