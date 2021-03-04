Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 222,335 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $837,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 121,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 604,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

