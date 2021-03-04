Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 24,826 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,826 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.25% of Equinix worth $797,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $614.00. 11,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,457. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $708.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $737.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

