Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 40,093 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,326,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40,093 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.38% of NVIDIA worth $1,214,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $14.32 on Thursday, reaching $497.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,925. The firm has a market cap of $308.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

