Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 418,011 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 418,011 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Biogen worth $881,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 27,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Biogen by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.75. 21,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,894. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.