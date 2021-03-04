Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 53,870 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,870 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Honeywell International worth $580,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.51. 55,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day moving average of $189.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

