Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 7,038 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Ulta Beauty worth $813,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,976. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $343.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.54.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

