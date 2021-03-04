Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 795,543 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,014,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 795,543 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Verizon Communications worth $588,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $956,201,000 after buying an additional 242,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 842,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

