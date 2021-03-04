Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 812,698 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,778,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 812,698 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 5.19% of Nuance Communications worth $651,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 58,353 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 102,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.90, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

