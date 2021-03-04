Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 94,095 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,095 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of The Procter & Gamble worth $724,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.60. 377,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $301.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $136.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

