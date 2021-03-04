Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,276,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194,854 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.64% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,010,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $209.26. The company had a trading volume of 63,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,335. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

