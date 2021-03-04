ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the January 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $26,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 73,337 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,075,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,754,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period.

NYSE CEM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

