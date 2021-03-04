Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

NYSE CLW opened at $36.51 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $606.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.