Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

CLW traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $36.66. 5,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,395. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

