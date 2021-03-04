Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 234,910 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,300.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

