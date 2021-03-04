Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,455,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,560 shares during the period. Clearway Energy accounts for about 6.6% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned 2.21% of Clearway Energy worth $142,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 29,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,779. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

