CloakCoin Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $2,999.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00018164 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,594,864 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

