Cloudbric Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48,032.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $48,032.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00750959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00031591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043470 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

