Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NET opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.61 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $3,920,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,322 shares of company stock valued at $61,459,082 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

