CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Gap Up to $404.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.28), but opened at GBX 420.50 ($5.49). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.24), with a volume of 63,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.12.

In related news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.