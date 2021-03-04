CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $205.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

