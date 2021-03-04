CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of CME Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $205.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.65. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $224.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

