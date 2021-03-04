CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. CNA Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of CNA Financial worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CNA Financial by 545.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 668,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after buying an additional 434,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after buying an additional 299,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 62,694 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,272. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

