CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.27 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,214. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

