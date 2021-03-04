CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading Down 15.1%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s share price dropped 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.25. 715,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,324,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

