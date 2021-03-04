CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading Down 15.1%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s share price dropped 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.25. 715,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,324,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.47.
About CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
