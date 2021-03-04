Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Down 7.8%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $13.20. 1,572,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,750,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $373.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of -3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

In other news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,546 shares of company stock valued at $797,651. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.