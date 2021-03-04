Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 62.86 ($0.82) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £912.86 million and a P/E ratio of 22.82. Coats Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.85.

In other news, insider Rajiv Sharma sold 2,678,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £1,848,086.34 ($2,414,536.63).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

