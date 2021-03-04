Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $6,707,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 91,392 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

