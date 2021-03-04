COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Cameron McCullagh Acquires 1,989,060 Shares

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) insider Cameron McCullagh purchased 1,989,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$198,906.00 ($142,075.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0012 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

