Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $231,987 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,692,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 325,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $17,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

