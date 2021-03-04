Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Cogent Communications worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 325,765 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 136.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 124,142 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,353,000 after buying an additional 118,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $231,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.