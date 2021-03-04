Coin Artist (COIN) Price Hits $1.65 on Exchanges

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $180,015.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.28 or 0.00765832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00032108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00060509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Coin Artist Token Profile

COIN is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

