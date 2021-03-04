CoinEx Token Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.07 or 0.00735972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043327 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.