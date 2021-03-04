Coinlancer (CL) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Coinlancer has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $229,260.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.36 or 0.00777110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045051 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

