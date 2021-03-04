CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $1.23 million and $43.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinUs has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006619 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006012 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000070 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.