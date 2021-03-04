Colliers Securities Comments on Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of TGLS opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $399.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.