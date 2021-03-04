Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.20

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 467219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

