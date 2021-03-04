Color Platform Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,349.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $1,349.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.94 or 0.01040575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00376714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00031715 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003058 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

