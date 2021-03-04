Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,003,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,935,950 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.55% of Comcast worth $3,720,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.51. 1,635,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

