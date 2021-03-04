Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $69.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,909,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 275,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

