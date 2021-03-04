Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$10.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cominar REIT stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.36. The company had a trading volume of 434,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 63,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$499,554.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,013,880.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

