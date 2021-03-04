Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CEFC stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.46. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

