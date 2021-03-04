Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Commercial National Financial stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.