Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the January 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JCS traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 445,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCS. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

