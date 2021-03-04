Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.58

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.58 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 46.44 ($0.61). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 46.13 ($0.60), with a volume of 106,545 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.50 million and a PE ratio of 88.03.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of €1.33 ($1.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.01%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.