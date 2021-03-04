Comparing Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Federal Signal and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lordstown Motors 2 0 2 0 2.00

Federal Signal currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 41.65%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.68% 16.12% 8.72% Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Lordstown Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.22 billion 1.82 $108.50 million $1.79 20.51 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

