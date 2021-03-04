Comparing SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) & AON (NYSE:AON)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and AON (NYSE:AON) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SelectQuote and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 2 8 0 2.80 AON 1 5 8 0 2.50

SelectQuote currently has a consensus price target of $32.70, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. AON has a consensus price target of $221.77, indicating a potential downside of 2.69%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than AON.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SelectQuote and AON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $531.52 million 8.37 $81.15 million ($0.16) -170.63 AON $11.01 billion 4.68 $1.53 billion $9.17 24.85

AON has higher revenue and earnings than SelectQuote. SelectQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote N/A N/A N/A AON 16.56% 65.00% 7.41%

Summary

AON beats SelectQuote on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as mergers and acquisition, capital raising, strategic advisory, restructuring, and recapitalization services; insurance-linked securities; and corporate finance advisory services, capital markets solutions, and risk management products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management for organizations; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in accelerating business outcomes by enhancing the performance of their people, including assessment and optimized deployment, as well as the design, alignment, and benchmarking of compensation to business strategy and performance outcomes. Further, the company develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; and offers ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc has collaboration with Athenium Analytics to develop a claims quality platform to enable insurers to identify high-risk claims. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

